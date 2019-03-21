BENGALURU — The death toll in the building collapse in Karnataka's Dharwad district rose to 10 with five more bodies retrieved from the debris March 21, the third day of search and rescue operations, according to the police.
Rescuers were still searching for people in the debris.
Many people were feared trapped after an under-construction multi-storied building collapsed at Kumareshwara Nagar in Dharwad March 19.
"So far 10 people have died in the accident and 55 people have been rescued," Police Inspector M.I. Basapur told IANS from Dharwad, about 400 km northwest of the state capital.
Those rescued were being treated at the district hospitals.
A magisterial inquiry, to be headed by a Deputy Commissioner, has been ordered into the accident. The police have also registered a case against the building owners.
According to residents, the under-construction building had developed cracks due to an "unstable" foundation.
Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and fire and emergency services are conducting the rescue work.
