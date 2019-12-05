BENGALURU — Around 67 percent average voting was registered in the crucial by-elections Dec. 5 in 15 Karnataka Assembly constituencies whose results will have a key bearing on the state's political future.
"The average voting for all the 15 Assembly seats after polling ended at 6 p.m. was 66.49 percent, with heavy turnout (over 75 percent) in 8 rural segments and below 55 percent in 4 Bengaluru seats," poll official G. Jadiyappa told IANS here.
The vote count is on Dec. 9.
A record 90.44 percent turnout was registered in Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural District where the ruling BJP fielded Congress defector M.T.B. Nagaraj, who declared a whopping Rs 1,223 crore worth of assets in his nomination affidavit.
Chikkaballapur, a rural constituency about 60km east of Bengaluru, recorded a whopping 86.40 percent. Congress defector K. Sudhakar was the ruling party's candidate in this prestigious seat.
Likewise, Hunasuru in Mysuru district registered 80.71 percent. The BJP fielded Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) defector A.H. Vishwanath from this rural seat.
K.R. Pete in Mandya district recorded 80 percent. BJP fielded JD-S defector K.C. Narayana Gowda from this rural segment.
Hirekerur in Haveri district recorded 78.63 percent. The BJP fielded Congress defector B.C. Patil from this rural constituency.
Similarly, Yellapur in Uttar Kannada district registered 77.52 percent. The BJP fielded Congress defector Shivaram Hebbar from this rural constituency.
Kagwad in Belagavi district had 76.27 percent turnout, followed by Athani with 75.23 percent, Ranibennur in Haveri district with 73.53 percent and Gokak in Belagavi district, where Congress defector Ramesh Jarkiholi contested on the BJP ticket, 73.08 percent polling.
As in the past, the four assembly segments in Bengaluru had poor turnout, with the lowest percentage of 43.25 in K.R. Pura in the east, followed by Shivajinagar in the city centre at 44.6, Mahalakshmi Layout in northwest at 50.92 and Yeshvanthpur in north with 54.13 percent.
