BENGALURU, Karnataka – Ending months of speculation, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa July 26 announced his decision of stepping down from the position.
His announcement came at a special event organized to present the government's report card on the occasion of the completion of two years of the BJP-led state government in the current term, at Vidhana Soudha. "I have decided to resign. I will meet the governor after lunch," said Yediyurappa.
Meanwhile, the names of several leaders have been doing the rounds for the key post.
The Panchamasali Lingayat community has been demanding the chief ministerial post for several months. BJP leaders from the community including Basangouda Ramangouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad and Murugesh Nirani are believed to be the front runners in the race. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai's name is also being mentioned.
Former union minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda and BJP general secretary C.T. Ravi could also be the next chief minister if the party high command gives priority to the Gowda community. Also, R. Ashok and CN Ashwathnarayan are the other popular figures from the community.
Several conventions and meetings are being held in Bengaluru and other places of Karnataka in different mutts to ensure Yediyurappa stays as the chief minister.
On July 25, seers of different Lingayat mutts held a convention in Bengaluru's Palace Grounds and extended their support to Yediyurappa.
Earlier, on July 22, speaking to media persons, Chief Minister Yediyurappa made it clear that the final decision will be taken by the BJP high command. "I will obey the suggestions given by them and I am no way concerned about the next chief minister, whether he comes from the Dalit community or any other community. I will accept the decision."
Last month, some BJP MLAs had demanded that Yediyurappa must step down as chief minister. State Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that instead of the chief minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the ministries of Karnataka.
