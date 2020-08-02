BENGALURU (IANS) – Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a private hospital, an official said Aug. 2.
"The chief minister took a test after feeling unwell. As the test was positive, he has been admitted in a private hospital on the recommendation of doctors," the official told IANS here.
In a tweet in Kannada later, the 78-year-old Yediyurappa said he was fine but got admitted to a hospital as a precaution on the advice of doctors.
"I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," he said.
State Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who is in charge of Covid care in the southern state, confirmed that Yediyurappa tested positive for the infection.
"I pray that he (Yediyurappa) will heal soon, as prayers of the people are with him. He will soon recover and return to work," tweeted Sudhakar in Kannada.
The chief minister has been at home in the official residence since Friday due to three government holidays since July 31 to Sunday.
"On July 31, the chief minister, however, met state Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan in the city center along with state home minister Basavaraj Bommai. Later, National Education Policy draft committee chairman K. Kasturirangan called on him at his residence," the official recalled.
Yediyurappa also inaugurated on July 31 the new building of the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (Keonics) for housing incubation, warehousing and start-ups in the city, where he came in contact with many people though he wore mask and maintained physical distance.
State Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and other officials accompanied him for the function.
On July 30, the chief minister flagged off the tunnel boring machine for the second phase of the metro rail project in the city center, where people were present in large numbers.
The septuagenarian leader completed one year as chief minister on July 26 after the ruling BJP returned to power on July 26, 2019.
AP adds from New Delhi: Surges of new coronavirus cases continued Aug. 2 in India and the Philippines, which recorded another daily high to surpass 100,000 total infections, as officials across the globe considered stricter measures to stymie the spread of the pandemic.
A curfew was imposed on Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, following a spike in infections.
Countries including the United States, India and South Africa are struggling to rein in their first wave of infections while South Korea and others where the disease abated try to avert a second wave as curbs on travel and trade ease.
Governments worldwide have reported 684,075 deaths and 17.8 million cases, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.
India’s 54,735 new cases were down from the previous day’s record 57,118 but raised the total to 1.75 million. The month of July accounted for more than 1.1 million of those cases.
The major cities of New Delhi and Mumbai might have passed their peaks, said a government expert, Randeep Guleria. Subways, cinemas and other public facilities are closed until Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.