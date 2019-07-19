Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in a conversation with JD-S MLAs in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, in Bengaluru on July 19. Karnataka Assembly session resumed on July 19 in Bengaluru to continue the debate on the confidence motion Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy moved on July 18 to prove that his Congress-JD-S coalition government has majority in the House. (IANS photo)