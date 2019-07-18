BENGALURU — On a day of high drama in the Karnataka Assembly and swift developments later, Governor Vajubhai Vala July 18 directed Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to prove his majority by 1:30 p.m. the following day.
"I require you to prove your majority on the floor of the House on or before 1:30 p.m. tomorrow (Friday), said Vala in a letter to the Chief Minister within hours after Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar adjourned the Assembly to meet on July 19 at 11 a.m. for resuming the debate on the confidence motion Kumaraswamy moved earlier in the day for a floor test.
The Governor also brought to the chief minister's attention that he had already directed the Speaker to hold the floor test by the end of the day (Thursday) under the Article 175(2) of the Constitution.
"But I am informed that the House is adjourned today (Thursday). Under these circumstances, I require you to prove majority on Friday by 1:30 p.m.," the letter reiterated.
The Karnataka Assembly was adjourned July 18 for 30 minutes following a ruckus between the ruling Congress-JD-S and opposition BJP members on the delay in holding the floor test on the confidence motion.
"I adjourn the House for 30 minutes due to disorder over the BJP demand for floor test forthwith and the Congress opposing it without debate," Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar told the members even as the ruling allies lawmakers trooped into the well of the House.
Though Kumaraswamy moved the confidence motion at 11am and began speaking on it, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah raised a point of order on the Supreme Court's order that the 15 rebel members of the ruling allies were not compelled to attend the session and the party's whip will not be applicable on them to defy it.
As Siddaramaiah took time to debate on the issue and other party members intervened to prolong it, ostensibly to delay the floor test, many restive BJP members protested the dilatory tactics of the ruling allies and urged the Speaker to hold the trust vote immediately.
With about 20 legislators, including 15 rebels, 2 Congress members Srimanth Patil and B. Nagendra, 2 Independents (R. Shankar and H. Nagesh) and 1 BSP (N. Mahesh) abstaining from the Assembly, the BJP members accused the ruling allies of deliberately delaying the floor test fearing imminent defeat in the absence of numbers or majority.
"The ruling members are afraid of the floor test as, 18 of their colleagues are not present in the House and hence scared of proving they have majority, as they have been boasting for long," BJP leader and its former chief minister Jagadish Shettar told the Speaker.
