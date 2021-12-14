SRINAGAR – The death toll in the terror attack in Pantha Chowk, on the outskirts of J&K's city of Srinagar, reached three on Dec. 14 as another injured policeman succumbed to injuries, police said.
Constable Rameez Ahmad, who was among the 12 injured policemen in the Dec. 13 terror attack, succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital during the night, police said.
Earlier, a sub-inspector and a selection grade constable had died in this attack; 11 policemen were injured in the attack who are being treated in two hospitals in Srinagar.
Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir), said 2-3 terrorists carried out the attack in which a bus belonging to the 9th battalion of the armed police was targeted.
A lesser known terror outfit, 'Kashmir Tigers', has owned responsibility for the attack. Intelligence agencies believe that this is a terror cell of the Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought a report on the attack and expressed condolences for the bereaved families.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office said, "PM Narendra Modi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack.”
Dilbag Singh, DGP, has said those responsible for the cowardly attack will soon be brought to justice.
