A wounded Kashmiri youth on a stretcher in Srinagar's main hospital Nov. 20 after he was fired upon during a protest against the killing of four militants. Four militants and an Indian army commando were killed Nov. 20 in a gunbattle south of Srinagar, officials and local reports said, triggering protests. Policeopened fire with pellet guns and live ammunition to disperse protestors. (Tauseef Mustafa/AFP/Getty Images)