NEW DELHI — Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal March 4 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to handle Pakistan and advised him to focus on the neighboring country and leave the city to its elected government.
The Aam Aadmi Party leader said Delhi Police was under the central government's control and it seldom paid heed to the common man's plight. The common man normally approaches an MLA in a situation of crisis, but the police are not even ready to listen to the MLAs, Kejriwal said.
He said if Delhi gets full statehood then the police officers would listen to MLAs and the common people.
"In the past four years, I have tried to meet the Prime Minister several times. But he didn't meet me. Will he meet a crime victim since the police are under him? Where will the people of Delhi go in case of a crisis?”
"I have asked the Prime Minister to give us the charge of Delhi Police but he (Modi) says he will take care of it. If the Prime Minister is not able to handle Pakistan, how can he manage the Delhi Police," Kejriwal said at a public rally in Burari.
The Chief Minister said even the British did not exploit Delhi the way the Center has been doing.
"All the other states have obtained full statehood, but for Delhi. Delhi is the only half state. What crime did the people of Delhi commit? They (central governments) have sucked blood from the people of Delhi for 70 years. Even the British didn't exploit Delhi so much.”
"The city will not tolerate this any more. There are so many issues the city is facing, which can only be solved if Delhi is granted full statehood," Kejriwal said.
"In the last four years, we have improved the condition of schools and hospitals. If given the authority, we will also improve the police system," Kejriwal said.
