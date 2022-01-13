THIRUVANANTHAPURAM – Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has dropped enough hints that he does not intend to do ‘a Joe Biden' and instead will rely on technology to run his government in remote control mode from a hospital bed in the U.S.
Vijayan is leaving for the U.S. along with his wife and his personal assistant on Jan. 15 and will return only on Jan. 29.
U.S. President Joe Biden, in November last year, for a brief while had officially handed over power to Indian American Vice President Kamala Harris when he underwent a colonoscopy examination.
During a Jan. 12 cabinet meeting which Vijayan attended virtually from Kozhikode, he informed his colleagues that the next cabinet meeting will be held on Jan. 19, giving enough hints that he does not wish to hand over charge to any of his colleagues.
Incidentally, the last time when he went for his medical treatment, he had handed over charge to E.P. Jayarajan, the de-facto number two in his then cabinet (2016-21).
With regards to checking up on files, technology will be coming to his help as, barring secret files, today in the State Secretariat, the seat of power in the state capital, has by now adopted the e-file system, where any official with the correct authorization can log on to any of the e-files.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.