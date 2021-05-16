Khalsa Aid India, a humanitarian organization known for providing support to victims of natural disasters and civil conflicts, has launched a crowdfunding drive on impactguru.com to procure oxygen concentrators to ship to India which is facing a devastating surge of the coronavirus.
The campaign has been receiving an overwhelming response since it went live on May 2. In just three days, the Khalsa Aid India ImpactGuru fundraiser page raised over Rs. 1 crore, cumulatively contributed from over 8,500 donors. The single highest donation received on the crowdfunding campaign is $10,000.
“In these unprecedented times, we have been actively engaged in supporting Covid-19 patients with oxygen concentrators around the Delhi NCR region. Till now, we have effectively distributed around 350-plus concentrators to needy patients at their doorstep,” read the fundraiser page. “We are providing this assistance only in the capital for now, but we want to expand our outreach to other worst-affected cities as well.”
The page states that the organization has a strong base of volunteers across the country who will carry out the relief project. Their goal is to procure around 5,000 concentrators so that cities other than Delhi are assisted.
“In this, we require your kind support to expand our outreach. We request you to consider this and collaborate as it is through collective efforts only that maximum patients can be assisted and this surge can be dealt with,” it said.
Amarpreet Singh, managing director of Khalsa Aid Asia Pacific, said, “The nation was grappling with bare minimum resources and we were receiving distress calls overwhelmingly. That’s when we started with the distribution of oxygen concentrators in and around Delhi. It’s been 8 days now; we have distributed around 350 + concentrators to the neediest patients.”
Piyush Jain, co-founder and CEO of ImpactGuru.com, said, “ImpactGuru has observed a phenomenal increase in Covid-19 fundraisers. It is heartening to witness a large number of supporters come forward to financially support NGOs such as the notable Khalsa Aid…”
To contribute, visit www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-khalsa-aid
