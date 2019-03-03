Indian paramilitary troopers take part in the wreath laying ceremony of two slain paramilitary colleagues at the Central Reserve Police Force headquarters in Srinagar on March 2, 2019, following a gunfight at Babagund village of Handwara in Kashmir's Kupwara district. More violence continued in Kashmir, with both sides firing mortars and artillery over the frontier on March 2. (Tauseef Mustafa/AFP/Getty Images)