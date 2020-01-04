NEW DELHI — India has said that the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qasem Soleimani by the U.S. should not lead to further escalation of the situation in the Middle East.
"The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India. It is vital that the situation does not escalate further. India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so," a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said Jan. 3.
Shias in Lucknow called for protests and a condolence meeting on Jan. 4 for Soleimani.
Prominent Shia cleric Kalbe Jawwad has condemned the killing of the Iranian commander. In a video message posted on social media, he said: "This is a cowardly act of the American forces. America will be defeated in its evil design and the oppressed will win eventually."
The protest march has been planned from the Chhota Imambara in the old city here.
Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in a Jan. 3 morning attack ordered by President Donald Trump. The move was met with harsh criticism from Tehran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who has vowed "tough revenge" on Washington in response.
The IRGC said that Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of the Hashd Shaabi or the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed in a U.S. air strike that targeted the vehicle they were travelling in on the Baghdad International Airport road.
Khamenei said that the "cruelest people on earth" assassinated the "honorable commander who courageously fought for years against the evils and bandits of the world,” reported the Tehran-based Press TV.
