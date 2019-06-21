A Kolkata-based magician, who attempted an underwater escape trick like the legendary magician Harry Houdini, drowned in the river Ganga June 16.
Chanchal Lahiri, whose stage name was ‘Jadukar Mandrake,’ was reportedly lowered into the river from Kolkata’s Millennium Park area June 16 with his hands and legs tied up as part of the stunt, but could not come out of the water, reports IANS.
Lahiri had gone to the midpoint of the river just underneath the bridge. From there, he was picked up by a crane and thrown into the river near pillar number 28 of the bridge, according to the news agency, which added that the magic trick was that Lahiri would resurface after untying himself on his own.
However, it said, spectators waiting there started to panic after Lahiri did not emerge from the river after more than ten minutes. The River Traffic Control personnel shortly launched a search and rescue operation.
Lahiri had reportedly successfully pulled off a similar stunt about two decades ago at the same location but this time, he ran out of luck.
His body, which washed up some 1km (0.6 miles) from the site of the incident, was identified late June 17, according to BBC.
Local photographer Jayanta Shaw told BBC that he spoke with the magician before his act.
“I asked him why he risked his life for magic,” Shaw was quoted as saying. “He smiled and said, ‘If I do it right, it’s magic. If I make a mistake, it becomes tragic.’”
He also told Shaw that he wanted to “to revive interest in magic.”
