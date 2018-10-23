NEW DELHI — At least two people were killed and another 17 injured in a stampede as people crowded an overpass bridge at a railroad station in eastern India Oct. 23, a state official said.
The crush occurred with a large number of people travelling during a Hindu festive season and rushing to catch trains at the Santragachhi station in the Howrah area of Kolkata, the West Bengal state capital.
Mamata Banerjee, the top elected official of West Bengal state, in a tweet confirmed the incident, which happened four days after a train killed 60 people on railroad tracks at a Dussehra celebration in the northern city of Amritsar.
State minister Arup Roy said some of the 17 injured were in a serious condition and being treated in a government hospital.
Deadly stampedes are fairly common during Indian religious festivals, where large crowds gather in small areas with few safety or crowd control measures.
IANS adds that Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Oct. 23 announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs. 1 lakh to those injured in a stampede.
Goyal in a statement said, "Railways would give ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each to the kin of every deceased, Rs. 1 lakh would be given to the grievously injured and Rs. 50,000 to those who suffered simple injuries."
Chief Minister Banerjee had earlier announced a compensation of Rs. five lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs. 1 lakh each to the injured.
Giving details on the accident, Railway Ministry spokesperson Smita Vats said, "The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. at a foot overbridge due to over-crowding."
She said that the incident was caused by the arrival of three trains in a short interval of time.
The stampede occurred as passengers rushed across the foot overbridge between the two platforms following the announcement of the simultaneous arrival of the three trains on two adjacent tracks.
The stampeded occurred just four days after 60 people were killed when a train crushed them as they stood on rail tracks watching Ravana effigies go up in flames during Dussehra celebrations in Amritsar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.