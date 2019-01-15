Followers of the Kinnar Akhara monastic Hindu order made up of transgender members ride on a chariot in a procession towards Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers -- during the auspicious bathing day of Makar Sankranti at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad on Jan. 15. The 2019 Kumbh Mela was the first of the mass bathing and festival event in which the Kinnar Akhara order (made up of hijras -- a collective term for transgender, eunachs and intersex people on the Indian subcontinent) was taking part alongside the traditional male-dominated communities of Hindu sadhus. (SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP/Getty Images)