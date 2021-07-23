DELHI (AP) — Landslides and flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rain hit parts of western India, killing more than 100 people, officials and news reports said July 23. More than 1,000 people trapped by floodwaters were rescued.
The dead included 54 killed in four landslides in the Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in western Maharashtra state July 22 and 23, according to District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary and state government official Sagar Pathak.
Many of those who were rescued were stranded on rooftops and even on top of buses on highways, Chaudhary said.
Pathak said more than 30 people were missing after the landslides.
Chaudhary said the rain had slowed, but water levels were rising again because of a high tide Friday. Rescuers, however, have reached the worst-hit areas.
Twenty-seven people were killed by houses collapsing or being swept away by rushing floodwaters in Satara district, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. It also said more than 20 deaths have been reported from the eastern districts of Gondia and Chandrapur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the loss of lives.
“The situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected,” Modi tweeted.
The army, navy, coast guard and the National Disaster Response Force were helping in rescue operations, the defense ministry said.
An Indian navy statement said it deployed helicopters to evacuate stranded people and sent rescue teams with boats to the region.
Authorities on July 23 sounded an alert in the southern state of Telangana, with heavy rains causing flooding in Hyderabad, the state capital, and other low-lying areas.
