An Indian priest closes doors at the Ayyappa shrine at the Sabarimala temple in southern Kerala state after performing "purification" rituals following the entry of two women on Jan. 2. Two women secretly entered one of Hinduism's holiest shrines that day, breaching a blockade around the Sabarimala temple where devotees were enraged by an Indian Supreme Court decision to overturn a ban on women aged between 10 and 50. (AFP via Getty Images)