HYDERABAD — A leopard that ran into a house and sparked a frantic search and a frenzy of attention in southern India Jan. 20 has been caught and tranquilized.
The big cat emerged from the Kamdanam forest and ran into a house in Shadnagar town in Telangana state, said Dr. Mohammad Abdul Hakeem, a wildlife official.
After people were evacuated from the immediate area, wildlife officials worked to catch the animal and residents swarmed to watch and snap photos. A video shot by a resident showed the leopard resting on the terrace of a house.
“The leopard was transported to the zoo, where it will be kept under observation and released back into the forests after couple of days,” said Hakeem.
