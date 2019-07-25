Indian health workers come out from the premises of Swahid Madan Rauta Sub Divisional Civil Hospital on a raft, at Pathsala in Barpeta district of Assam, on July 25. Severe floods and lightning have claimed the lives of more than 650 people across India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan, officials said on July 22 as the annual monsoon took its toll on the rainfed region. (Biju Boro/AFP/Getty Images)