LONDON/NEW DELHI (IANS) — A court in London has issued an arrest warrant against fugitive Indian diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is accused of bank fraud by the Indian government.
The Indian government had moved an extradition request for Modi, who is currently in London, Enforcement Directorate sources said in Delhi.
Diamond merchants Modi and his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi are accused of defrauding state-run Punjab National Bank of Rs. 13,500 crore.
India-West adds: The Punjab National Bank, which has been decimated by Modi’s alleged fraud, estimates it has lost $1.8 billion (see earlier India-West story here: http://bit.ly/2EGDk5e).
According to court documents filed by the CBI, a PNB deputy branch manager in South Mumbai, Gokulnath Shetty, issued a series of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking sent to other banks to guarantee loans for Choksi and Modi – high-profile jewelers to several Bollywood and Hollywood stars.
Shetty started writing the letters for Modi around 2011, the documents said, adding that Shetty used the Society of Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication – SWIFT – system to send instant messages to other Indian banks to immediately disburse loan funds to Modi and Choksi.
Shetty – and sometimes a junior manager – sent 150 LoUs over seven years, according to CBI documents. He did not record the transactions in PNB’s internal system. Moreover, Shetty is believed to have shared the SWIFT password with Modi’s senior employees, so that they could theoretically write their own LoUs.
Shetty issued fresh LoUs to cover previous loans, resulting in a Ponzi-like scheme, CBI said.
After Shetty retired, Modi asked PNB for a new LoU, similar to the ones he had been receiving. PNB directors took notice, and on Jan. 29, the bank filed an initial criminal complaint with the CBI, accusing Modi and Choksi of defrauding the bank to the tune of 2.8 billion Indian rupees, about $44 million.
But as more details surfaced, PNB officials now say the alleged fraud is closer to $1.8 billion.
Enforcement Directorate officials have been seizing Modi and Choksi’s assets in India.
