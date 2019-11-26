MUMBAI (IANS) — Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray Nov. 26 staked his claim to form the government in Maharashtra before Governor B.S. Koshyari, party sources said.
The Governor has accepted the claim and announced that Thackeray will be sworn-in as on 5 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Shivaji Park. The move comes shortly after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister Nov. 23.
A high-level delegation including NCP leader Praful Patel, NCP state chief Jayant Patil, Congress state President Balasaheb Thorat, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Samajwadi Party state President Abu Asim Azmi and other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi met the Governor and submitted a letter from Thackeray, support letters of all alliance partners, and other documents, to the Governor.
The development came hours after Thackeray's unanimous election as the MVA leader this evening.
It is not clear whether Deputy CMs from the allies or other ministers would be sworn-in or not along with Thackeray Nov. 28, said Thorat.
