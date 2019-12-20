KOLKATA (IANS) — West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Dec. 20 appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act so as to restore peace in the country.
"I will again appeal to the honorable Prime Minister to intervene so that peace is restored in the country, which is now on fire. This is needed to ensure every citizens's right remains intact and is not snatched away at gunpoint," Banerjee told the media here.
She urged the Prime Minister not to take the Citizenship Amendment Act as a matter of personal ego.
"A law is for everyone, so one should not be stubborn about a law which goes against the interest of the state. Withdraw the law so that the entire unrest ends," she said.
According to Banerjee, people were agitated as they feel their existence is at threat. "They are worried over how they will live (in India)," she said.
Banerjee’s remarks came amid raging protests across the country, including scores of violent incidents. Hours after a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent Dec. 20 with pelting of stones at police and torching of a car in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central, near the Delhi Gate, protesters gathered at the Delhi Police Headquarters and shouted slogans.
Police, meanwhile, said they had detained 40 persons over the violence at Delhi Gate in which 12 policemen received injuries.
The stone-pelting in the evening began after the protesters, who intended to march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar, were stopped by the barricades set up by the police some distance from Delhi Gate.
The crowd raised slogans against the government and Modi, and began pulling away the barricades in an attempt to move ahead. The police then used water cannons on the crowd, and also used a water jet in a bid to douse the car set on fire.
According to Delhi Police sources, protesters from Seelampur and Jafrabad area in east Delhi - where violence occurred earlier this week - joined in the protest and indulged in violence. First they pelted stones at the police as well as the media gathered to cover the protest, and then they torched the parked car.
The protesters also damaged a number of other vehicles outside the DCP's office before DCP M.S. Randhawa led the force to chase away the protesters.
The protesters leading a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act paused briefly at Masjid Nabi Baksh at Delhi Gate to offer evening prayers. A group of elderly and young people formed a human chain at the barricades to stop people from indulging in any untoward incident.
According to Delhi Police officials, a large posse of security forces was deployed at Delhi Gate, near the Bahadur Zafar Shah Marg, and barricades were set up at Daryaganj Chowk, around a kilometre away towards the Jama Masjid.
Police had also deployed the anti-riot Vajra vehicle and water cannons to disperse the crowd.
A few thousand people had gathered at Jama Masjid earlier in the day to express resentment over the Act, and demand that the government roll it back immediately.
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register for Citizens also took a violent turn in Madhya Pradesh forcing the authorities to clamp curfew in parts of Jabalpur city.
After the city's Gohalpur and Hanumantal localities, subsequently parts of Kotwali and Adhartal police stations' areas were also brought under curfew, Jabalpur District Collector Bharat Yadav said.
While widespread protests continued peacefully in many other towns of the state, the Congress party has decided to take a decisive stand against the recently-enacted law by the Centre and hit the streets on Dec. 25.
Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is also the state party chief, will lead the rally against NRC and CAA while the state government hardens its resolve against enforcing the laws.
Protesters pelted stones at police in Jabalpur. Some miscreants surrounded a policeman. As fellow personnel arrived to his rescue, the miscreants broke the glass panes of a police vehicle. Initial reports said many policemen were injured in the whole episode. The police maintained constant vigil in Rani Tal area, Ghamapur Chowk, Bhan Talaiya and Mandi Madar Tekri. In Gohalpur, more than 2000 people took to the road.
Major towns affected by Friday's protests were state capital Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Rajgarh. In Ujjain, thousands of people gathered peacefully to oppose the law. In Rajgarh also, as a precaution, the police carried out a flag march in the main areas. A large number of people protested at Murshid Baba Maidan in Damoh.
Mobile internet services were discontinued in parts of Bhopal. A crowd started gathering in Budhwara area after the Friday prayers. In a short time, the crowd swelled to nearly 10,000. The police had to deal firmly with the crowd as slogans were raised against the CAA and NRC. The Bhopal city Qazi had appealed for peace and asked the people not to take out rallies but the crowd did not pay heed and gathered near the Moti Masjid and continued shouting slogans.
The Collector, Municipal Commissioner and Muslim leaders arrived at the spot to counsel for peace.
Mobile service providers sent out messages saying mobile Internet service remain suspended till noon Dec. 20 in some parts of the city. However, most parts in the town remain unaffected by the suspension.
Police are on their toes since almost a week in the state due to growing protests against the CAA. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code are in force in 43 of 52 districts of the state till February 18.
