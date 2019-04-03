DINHATA, West Bengal — West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee April 3 called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "fascist" after he criticized her for questioning the success of the IAF air strikes in Balakot.
"I will raise this question a thousand times? We are nationalists, not fascists. We do not need certificates of nationalism from anyone. We are followers of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Swami Vivekananda.”
"Who murdered Mahatma Gandhi? You are the ones who follow violence. Today, you are preaching us love for the country as if you are the only friends of India and the rest of us are enemies. We are nationalists and sorry to say PM, you are a fascist," Banerjee said at a rally here in the Cooch Behar district.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister attacked the Opposition's Grand Alliance saying some Opposition leaders appeared more hurt than Pakistan after the air strikes in Balakot.
Addressing a rally in north Bengal's Siliguri, Modi said, "I gave a free hand to our army. Do you agree with this decision? When our forces killed the terrorists in Balakot, did you feel happy or not? Did your heads rise in pride or not? But Didi didn't like it. Neither did her allies. All these leaders cried so much after the air strikes that they became heroes in Pakistan."
Coming up with a sharp counter, Banerjee questioned, "Don't you have shame, you do politics in the name of jawans?" She accused the Central government of not taking precautionary measures despite intelligence input about a possible terror attack in Pulwama.
Banerjee also attacked the BJP leaders for referring to the army as "Modi Sena". "Today they are calling the Indian army 'Modi Sena'. Modi who only knows violence. But a jawan's respect is very high because he sacrifices his life for the country.
"The Election Commission rules state the army cannot be used for poll campaign. How are the BJP leaders talking about 'Modi Sena'? We will raise this with the EC," she said.
