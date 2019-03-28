NEW DELHI — The Congress March 27 declared 31 more Lok Sabha candidates fielding former MPs Manvendra Singh from Barmer, Jitendra Singh from Alwar and Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur.
The list has six candidates from Gujarat, six from Uttar Pradesh and the remaining from Rajasthan.
Manvendra Singh is son of former Union Minister and BJP leader Jaswant Singh and who had joined the Congress ahead of Rajasthan assembly elections last year. He contested against then Chief Minster Vasundhra Raje but lost.
Jaswant Singh, who was a minister in the BJP-led Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, hails from Barmer but was denied ticket by the BJP in the last Lok Sabha elections.
Jitendra Singh had been a minister of state for home during the UPA government.
Others given the ticket include Ramnarayan Meena from Kota, Namo Narayan Meena from Tonk, Raghuveer Singh Meena from Udaipur and Savita Meena from Dausa.
In Gujarat, the Congress party has given ticket to Jitu Chaudhary from Valsad and Jagdish Thakor from Patan.
In Uttar Pradesh, it has fielded Maj J. P. Singh from Sambhal and Niaz Ahmed from Deoria.
With this, the party has so far declared 293 Lok Sabha candidates.
