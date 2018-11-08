The wreckage of a bus blown up by Maoist rebels lies in the road in Chhattisgahr. Maoist blew up the bus, killing a CISF trooper and four civilians in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district Nov. 8. The attack took place at around 11:30 a.m. in the Bacheli area when a CISF team and civilians were proceeding for elections duty. It was the third Maoist attack in 13 days in Chhattisgarh. (IANS photo)