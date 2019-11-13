KOLKATA — An inmate of a women's home for mentally ill people was allegedly gangraped after being abducted from a road in the city's south-eastern fringes after she fled from the center by breaking a lock, police said Nov. 13.
The incident happened at Panchashayar in the intervening night of Nov 11 and 12.
The home's owner filed a police complaint on Nov. 12.
The police said a group of people allegedly forced the victim, who was walking alone late in the night on the road, into a car and took the vehicle to a secluded place, where they dragged her out and raped her multiple times.
They then forced her into the vehicle again, beat her up mercilessly and threw her out on the road at Sonarpur before fleeing.
Some locals saw her in a dishevelled condition and bought her a train ticket for Ballygunge. She then went to a relative's place near the station and narrated her ordeal.
The woman has been sent for medical examination.
