THIRUVANANTHAPURAM (IANS) — Standing shoulder to shoulder, Indian women Jan. 1 formed a 300 mile long "women's wall" from Kasargode in the north to Ayyanakali square near the Governor's residence in Thiruvananthapuram, to protest women being unable to enter the Sabarimala Temple, despite a Supreme Court ruling which allows them to do so.
So massive was the response to the women's chain that at some places two separate "walls" were formed to accommodate everyone.
“We are taking the pledge that we will uphold renaissance values,” they chanted. “We will stand for equality for women! We will fight for secularism!”
By the afternoon, as many as 5 million people were believed to be involved, reported The New York Times.
Giving full support to the event was the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) which had vowed to gather five million women for the event.
Women from all walks of life stood on the side of the National Highway that runs from Kasargode to Thiruvananthapuram and took a pledge at 4 a.m.
Last month, amid the row over the Sabarimala pilgrimage, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sent out invites to social groups and it was decided to form the "women’s wall" so that Kerala does not become "a lunatic asylum.”
The other objective of the event was to promote gender equality.
At the northern end, the first on the line was Health Minister K.K. Shailaja. At the extreme south was CPI-M politburo member Brinda Karat.
Standing besides Karat were the wives of CPI-M leaders Kamala Vijayan (Pinarayi Vijayan), Vinodhini Balakrishnan (CPI-M state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan) and Vasumathi Achuthanandan (former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan).
At a few places in Kasargode, the police had to use force to chase away people who had come to disrupt the women's wall. Women were seen running away and the attackers also took on the media personnel.
Karat congratulated the women of Kerala for creating history. "This wall is just not for Kerala but for all the women in the country."
Added Shailaja: "It has been a huge success from the way women participated."
Joining the human chain were women from all walks of life including from the film industry, writers and academics.
"This has got nothing to do with the entry of women into Sabarimala. That's a different issue. We came to take part because we wanted to send out the message of gender equality," a women who took part in Thrissur said.
But the Congress-led opposition condemned the 'women’s wall', saying it will only whip up communal passions.
"The wall was a failure as it did not have the participation in rural areas as compared to cities and towns," said Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.
He alleged that government offices were virtually closed in the afternoon and educational institutions were given a holiday and those refusing to toe the line were threatened.
While the Nair Service Society which represents the Hindu Nair community, had announced that they will not take part in the event, the SNDP Yogam - the social movement of the Hindu Ezhava community - took part in good numbers.
"We thank the Kerala government for allowing us to take part in this event as this is a record breaking event," said Preethi Natesan, wife of SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappallyi Natesan.
State BJP President P.S. Sreedharan Pillai said the event was a failure and a gross misuse of government resources.
"This wall reminds us of the Baltic chain that was formed in the erstwhile Soviet Union in 1989. Then the Soviet Union disintegrated. Communism in Kerala will go the same way," he said.
Two days later, two women entered the Sabarimala Temple, aided by plainclothes policemen. The temple has had a centuries-old policy of banning women of child-bearing age from its inner sanctum. The Supreme Court ruled last year that the temple must remain open to women of all ages.
