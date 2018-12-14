In this photograph taken Jan. 31, 2013, a miner carries a load of wet coal hundreds of feet up wooden slats that brace the sides of a deep coal mine shaft near Rimbay village in Meghalaya. Thousands of private mines employ slim men and boys who fit through narrow holes that branch from deep shafts dug under the East Jaintia Hills. Accidents and quiet burials are commonplace, with years of uncontrolled drilling making the rat-hole mines unstable and liable to collapse at any moment. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images)