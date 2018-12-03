HYDERABAD — Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dec. 3 said attempts to provide reservations to minorities are a betrayal of the nation and an insult to the framers of the Indian Constitution.
Addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party election rally, he called for the end of reservations and quota systems, saying it would protect the country's unity.
Hitting out at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government for its move to increase reservations for minorities to 12 percent, Modi said he was surprised that the power-hungry were pushing for a religion-based quota, which he said was for the sake of their families and to save their seats of power.
Stating that the issue of religion-based reservations was discussed in the Constituent Assembly, the prime minister said the great personalities framing the Constitution decided against them in the interest of the country's unity.
Modi wondered from where the reservations for minorities would come, given that the Supreme Court had already fixed the upper limit of total reservations at 50 percent.
"They will take away the rights of Dalits, STs and OBCs from backdoor. Will you allow this crime?" he asked the participants in the rally held at L.B. Stadium.
The Telangana Assembly had last year passed a resolution to increase reservation for minorities in jobs and education from the current 4 percent to 12 percent, and the same was sent to the Center. The TRS blamed Modi for the delay in implementing its poll promise made in 2014.
Modi also came down heavily on the TRS, saying it destroyed Telangana the way Congress destroyed the nation.
Countering Congress president Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the TRS is the BJP ‘B’ team, Modi said the TRS and the Congress shared in common nature, character, thinking and policies.
The prime minister recalled that during the Karnataka Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi called the Janata Dal-Secular the BJP ‘B’ team, but after the elections formed the government with the JD-S to keep the BJP out of power.
Branding the TRS and the Congress as two sides of the same coin, he alleged they have already begun planning a backdoor entry to prevent the BJP from coming to power in Telangana.
Modi said both the TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, and Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had apprenticeships in the Congress and this made them natural friends.
He described dynastic politics as a threat to democracy. He pointed out that barring the BJP, all major parties in the fray in the Telangana elections were dynastic and family-ruled.
He said the Congress, TRS, TDP and the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen all were family-ruled parties. "All these parties are becoming threat to democracy," he remarked.
Modi said Telangana had wasted its five years of welfare due to the arrogance of one family. He alleged that the KCR family exploited the emotions of Telangana movement for itself. Stating that Telangana had huge potential, he said the state could not progress with the current leadership.
"Why people of Telangana demanded a separate state? Why they suffered so long for separate Telangana? Why so many youth sacrificed their lives? They did it for a bright future of Telangana. One family was not to be given the right to loot Telangana."
Referring to the TDP's alliance with the Congress, Modi recalled that N.T. Rama Rao had formed the TDP for the self-respect of the Telugu people after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had insulted them.
He alleged that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, for the sake of power and vested interests, put the entire party into Rahul Gandhi’s lap.
