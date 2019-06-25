KOLKATA — A madrasa teacher from West Bengal complained that he was allegedly beaten up and pushed off from moving train here by a group of men after refusing to chant "Jai Shri Ram,” a Government Railway Police officer said June 25.
The incident came to light two days after 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari passed away in Jharkhand after being beaten up by a mob for close to 18 hours and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman."
Hafeez Mohammed Sahrukh Haldar, a 26-year-old madrasa teacher from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, said he was attacked while travelling from the district's Canning to Hoogly via train June 21.
"He said a group of men came to him and urged him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram.’ They started beating him when he refused before pushing him off the moving train as it was entering the Park Circus station," the officer said.
Haldar sustained minor injuries over his eyes and hand.
He lodged a written complaint against unknown persons in the Ballygunj GRPS on June 24, the officer added.
