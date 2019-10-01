NEW DELHI — A grand welcome was accorded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sept. 28 night on his return here from the week-long visit to the U.S. during which he addressed the United Nations General Assembly, attended the 'Howdy, Modi!' Indian American event, and met with President Donald Trump.
Modi's week-long visit focused on the big picture as he very subtly made a case for India's global leadership.
The prime minister conveyed to the U.S. polity India's position on Kashmir and at the same time reassured President Donald Trump on trade issues. Experts termed Modi's speeches at the UNGA and Houston "stellar.”
Former diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar told IANS that while the 'Howdy Modi' event at Houston was extremely successful, the presence of President Trump "was a testimony to the growing political and economic influence of the Indian community, and also the salience of the strength of India-US relations and how both leaders are politically invested to take it forward.”
Harsh Pant, director of the Studies Observer Research Foundation think tank, told IANS the visit went very well for India and among the things Modi was trying to do was to make America and Trump understand "where India's position on Kashmir is coming from, and I think he succeeded in doing that."
Through the Houston event, Modi conveyed that India's Kashmir policy "is part of the democratic process, and is about a constitutional framework that has been applied in a certain context. That was the message he gave through the Houston rally, using the Indian Americans there as a support base.”
Pant said that it would have "hopefully helped to shape the narrative in the American establishment as there is a lot of misinformation about India's Kashmir position, and Pakistan's hyperbolic claims have attracted a lot of attention. But I think India's case is well understood.”
Former diplomat Sheel Kant Sharma told IANS that Modi's was a "stellar performance, as a PM and a statesman.”
"His speeches were well written, and very, very carefully. And in Hindi it was very eloquent, and I'm sure the translations would carry the same weight.”
"And both in Houston and in the UN, the way the PM went about working with Trump in the meetings, he made sure that mediation (on Kashmir) is not needed. And the ball is in Pakistan's court – if they stop terrorism we can talk. But Pakistan seems to be on a different high horse. Instead of the 15-17 minutes, Imran Khan spoke for 50 minutes (at UNGA). It was full of mendacity and harangue, it was a pack of lies, and full of contradictions. So, our own statement in response to that (right of reply), puts that in place."
Former diplomat G. Parthasarathy told IANS that Modi’s visit went off very well. The visit was good for trade and investment and the energy sector, and there was an outreach to a large number of countries, from across Europe, Latin America and Asia.
On Imran Khan, he said that "Imran seemed determined to escalate tensions. I think he didn't do himself any good by the sort of the language he used. And it spoke of a certain degree of political immaturity, and that's not surprising as he's not been a politically mature person."
According to Pant, on the economic aspect of the U.S. tour, Modi was keen to mitigate the trade friction with the U.S. and also showcase India as a destination where global investors should come in, "and in both cases he showcased India and told India's growth story, especially at the Bloomberg summit. And with Trump he laid out that both sides are willing to negotiate and give and take on trade, and hopefully a deal will come out soon."
The success of the negotiations also lies in the fact that President Trump has toned down his rhetoric on trade with India.
According to Sajjanhar: "On climate change, while India always used to be on the defensive in the past, but right now, it is very much a leader on this," he said, citing Modi's announcement of India's target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030.
As the special Air India One plane touched down at 8.15 p.m., on Sept. 28, Modi was received at the Palam technical airport by BJP working president J.P. Nadda and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, along with Delhi MPs and senior party leaders. Hundreds of other people were also there, chanting 'Modi Modi' slogans.
In a brief speech, the Prime Minister said the stature of India has grown manifold because "130 crore Indians have elected a stable and strong government.”
"The prestige of the country has increased on foreign soil," he said.
