NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi June 18 announced that the Central government is working towards preparing as many as 100,000 frontline Corona Warriors in the country.
The prime minister, while launching a customized crash course program for COVID-19 frontline workers, said, "We have to be prepared for the upcoming challenges. With this, a campaign to prepare about 1 lakh frontline Corona Warriors is starting in the country."
"A target has been set to train about 1 lakh youth in the country to support the current task force fighting the pandemic. This course will be completed in 2-3 months, so these people will also be available for work immediately," Modi stated.
He said that the program will not only give new energy to the healthcare workers fighting against COVID but also provide employment opportunities for the youth.
Under the special training program of frontline workers, candidates will get free training, a Skill India certificate, food and accommodation facility, stipend along with on-the-job training and accident insurance of Rs 2 lakh for certified candidates.
The prime minister also announced that people below 45 years of age will get the same treatment for the COVID-19 vaccination as for people above 45 years of age from June 21.
Union Ministers Mahendra Nath Pandey and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the launch.
The program aims to skill and upskill over 100,000 COVID warriors across the country. The training will be imparted to COVID warriors in six customized job roles, namely, Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.
The program will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.
