BUENOS AIRES — Prime Minister Narendra Modi Nov. 29 arrived here to take part in the G20 summit during which he will have several bilateral meetings, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"I look forward to meeting leaders from other G20 countries to review the work of G20 in the last 10 years of its existence and chart the ways and means to meet the new and upcoming challenges of the coming decade," Modi said in his pre-departure statement.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said in New Delhi Nov. 27 that a meeting between Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron is also being worked out.
Modi will also meet the presidents of Argentina and Chile, the German chancellor and the prime ministers of Spain and the Netherlands.
During his meetings, Modi is expected to highlight the risks posed by oil price volatility and urge more countries to join the International Solar Alliance.
In an apparent reflection of India’s growing global profile, Modi will participate in two trilateral meetings on the sidelines of G20 summit: the first with leaders from Japan and the U.S., and the second with leaders of Russia and China.
In a press briefing at the White House, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Trump's bilateral with Abe "will transform at some point during that meeting into a trilateral meeting" with Prime Minister Modi.
Sources said the trilateral between Japan, the U.S. and India is first such meeting, while the Russia-India-China trilateral is taking place after 12 years.
Modi, who arrived here earlier Nov. 28, will also have a bilateral meeting with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Sources said in recent years, Saudi Arabia has been a valuable partner of India and the relationship has expanded beyond the Indian community to issues related to the economy, energy and security.
All issues of bilateral and regional interest will be discussed, they said.
He is also meeting U.N. Secretary General António Guterres.
They said the U.N. secretary general has reached out to Modi for the second time in two months. Both leaders have been giving a lot of importance to the issue of climate change and the outreach is taking place just a week before COP24, the 24th annual U.N. climate conference at Katowice, Poland.
Sources have said the meeting is a reflection of the respect for India's initiatives on issues of global importance.
They said the timing of trilateral meetings is directly related to this period of major global developments and is indicative of India's growing diplomatic and economic profile in the world.
The sources said it was a recognition of several aspects such as India being a factor of stability in the region and it being a "global engine of economic growth."
