NEW DELHI — When Princess of Rewa, Mohena Kumari, and Prince Suyesh Rawat recently hosted a grand wedding reception in the Capital, they had a very special guest. Gracing the gala, among other VVIPs was none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mohena, who is mainly known for her role in the TV show "Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” took to Instagram and shared a picture from the wedding reception.
In the image, she is seen sharing smiles with the Prime Minister.
PM Modi was dressed in white kurta-pyjama and a Nehru jacket.
"Truly blessed by the gracious presence of our honourable and admired Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji at our Reception. And a huge big thank you for this Uber Cool Selfie! Koti Koti Pranaam," Mohena captioned the selfie.
The royal couple exchanged wedding vows last month in Haridwar in the presence of family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.