Refuting President Donald Trump’s statements July 22, in which he stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate the Kashmir conflict, the Indian Government said that no such ask had been made.
At a White House press conference July 22 with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump claimed that Modi had broached the subject with him during their meeting in Osaka, Japan, last month.
"I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago, and talking of the subject, and he said 'would you like to be a mediator?', and I asked where? and he said Kashmir.’ I said if I could mediate, I will help.”
“I would love to help on Kashmir," he said, adding it is a "terrible situation in Kashmir…bombs going off all the time.”
In a press statement released shortly after Trump’s press conference, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that Modi had not asked Trump to mediate.
"We have seen President Trump's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India and Pakistan, on the Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by Prime Minister to the US President,” stated the MEA.
“It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally,” it stated.
Interestingly, Khan stated — ahead of Trump’s remarks — that he planned to ask the President to mediate the Kashmir conflict.
“I will be asking President Trump (about Kashmir), the U.S. can play the most important role in bringing peace in the subcontinent, which is held hostage to the issue of Kashmir. The most powerful state, the U.S., can solve the problem," he said, adding that he had made “overtures for dialogue with India" but to no avail, according to IANS reports.
