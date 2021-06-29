NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi June 29 held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top bureaucrats to discuss the prevailing security issues the country is facing.
Sources said the Prime Minister also held discussions on the "futuristic challenges in the defense sector and equipping the armed forces with modern equipment.”
The meeting took place two days after a drone was used in a bid to attack an Indian Air Force base in Jammu, which left two personnel injured. Such kind of threat is the beginning of a new security threat for the country.
Both blasts took place within six minutes of each other, injuring two IAF personnel.
Earlier in the day, the National Investigation Agency took up the investigation into the drone attack on the Jammu Air Force station.
On June 29, India had told the UN General Assembly that the possibility of the use of weaponized drones for terrorist activities against strategic and commercial assets calls for serious attention by the global community.
Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, V.S.K. Kaumudi, Special Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, said, "Another add-on to existing worries is the use of drones,” explaining that they are a "low-cost option and easily available.”
The utilization of these aerial/sub-surface platforms for sinister purposes by terrorist groups, such as intelligence collection, weapon/explosives delivery and targeted attacks has become an imminent danger and challenge for security agencies worldwide, Kaumudi said.
Modi also discussed ways to promote startsup and engage the youth in more research and development works.
He took a stock of the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative with the involvement of industry, academia and startups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.