Indian migrant workers, daily wagers, laborers and homeless people rest inside the Yamuna sports complex in New Delhi, which has been converted into a temporary shelter for those in need, as India remains under an unprecedented lockdown over the highly contagious coronavirus. The Yamuna Sports Complex is one of the several shelters set up by authorities to provide food and accommodation to homeless people, migrant workers and others who were left stranded in India's national capital following the imposition of a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus which has so far killed over 300 people and affected over 10,000 others. In a televised address, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi April 14 extended the lockdown till May 3. (Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)