KOLKATA – Paying homage to legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary, marked as Parakram Divas, or ‘Day of Valor’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jan. 23 said the country is following in his footsteps and working towards creating an India Netaji once dreamt of.
Leading the nation in remembering Bose, Modi said an event organized at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial, "Netaji had dreamt of a strong India, from LAC to LOC, and we are following in his footsteps,” adding that Netaji's bravery and ideals inspire every Indian.
"On the 125th birth anniversary of the leader, I bow to him on behalf of the grateful nation. His contribution to India is indelible,” the prime minister said.
"On this very day, that brave son was born, who gave a new direction to the dream of independent India...there was that consciousness in the darkness of slavery, who stood in front of the biggest power of the world and said, I will not ask you for freedom, I will take it away.”
Modi said that Netaji would have been immensely proud to see how India is now manufacturing its own Covid-19 vaccines and also helping other countries across the world.
Addressing the Parakram Diwas celebrations in the city, the prime minister paid floral tributes at the feet of Netaji's statue at the National Library. He was accompanied by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
"India bows to the great Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. I also salute this virtuous land of Bengal which gave birth to the great leader," he said.
"I bow before India's great son Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose – a great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country.#ParakramDivas," Modi tweeted earlier in the day.
As the nation was busy celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Bose, an iconic German Wanderer sedan of 1937 stands silent witness at Bose's Kolkata Elgin Road ancestral home from where he had made a "great escape" to Jharkhand's Gomoh railway station in 1941 to finally reach Germany.
With the initiative of the Netaji Research Bureau, the car was restored to its 1941 look by automobile giant Audi.
In 2017, former President Pranab Mukherjee had unveiled the iconic German Wanderer sedan which Netaji had used to engineer the famous 'Great Escape' from his Elgin Road residence.
Netaji had managed to dodge the British intelligence and police officers who were then keeping a close watch on him under house arrest.
He had escaped on the rear seat of the car disguised as Mohammad Ziauddin, in the intermediating night of Jan. 16 and 17 in 1941. According to reports, his nephew Sisir Kumar Bose was at the steering wheel during Netaji's escapee from Kolkata.
The 1937 Wanderer W24 has a 1767cc, 4-cylinder engine that produces 42 hp at 3500 rpm which could take it up to a top speed of 108 kmph. The engine was mated to a four-speed manual transmission. Auto Union had manufactured only 22,500 units of the Wanderer W24, reports said.
According to information available, Netaji was said to be the first Indian to own an Audi vehicle in the country.
IANS adds from New Delhi: "There was an infinite flow of immense courage and unique resolve of power within Subhas Babu. His amazing personality and vibrant voice created the tidal wave in people's heart to achieve freedom. His life is an inspiration for the youth of this country," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah, who paid floral tributes in Guwahati before Bose's statue.
"Even imprisonment didn't deter our patriots from fighting for India's freedom, Netaji encapsulated that determination," Congress tweeted with a poster saying 11 times Netaji was imprisoned between 1921-41 by the British.
Modi will inaugurate a permanent exhibition called Nirbheek Subhas, inaugurate a projection mapping show on Netaji, unveil the book 'Letters of Netaji’, release a commemorative coin and memorial postal stamp, and felicitate veterans of the Indian National Army.
The West Bengal government has also lined up special programs to commemorate the day.
