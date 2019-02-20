NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Seoul Feb. 20 on a two-day visit to South Korea during which he will be conferred upon the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize.
During the visit, Modi will hold discussions with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and will meet with business leaders, members of the Indian community as well as eminent persons from all walks of life.
In his pre-departure statement, Modi said India regards South Korea as a valued friend.
He said that India and South Korea have shared values and a shared vision for regional and global peace and their needs and strengths are complementary as fellow market economies.
Modi said that the growing depth and variety in relationship has been accentuated by the harmony between India's Act East Policy and South Korea's New Southern Policy.
