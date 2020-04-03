NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi April 3 had a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as the two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the response strategies adopted by their respective governments to the health crisis.
The leaders explored possible collaboration between India and Israel in fighting the pandemic, including by improving availability of pharmaceutical supplies and by innovative use of high technology.
The duo also agreed to maintain a focused channel of communication to explore such synergies.
Netanyahu agreed with Modi that the COVID-19 pandemic is an important turning point in modern history, and offers an opportunity to forge a new vision of globalization focused on the shared interests of humanity as a whole.
Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India stood at 2,547 on April 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.