NEW DELHI (IANS) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi Feb. 15 paid homage to 40 CRPF troopers killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and laid wreaths on their mortal remains.
The bodies of 40 troopers were air-transported in a special plane from Srinagar to Palam airbase in Delhi thaty evening.
Modi circumambulated the mortal remains after paying tribute.
Those present at the wreath-laying ceremony included Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others.
The chiefs of the armed forces — Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, Chief of the Naval Staff Sunil Lanba and Army chief General Bipin Rawat — also paid homage along with senior CRPF officers.
In the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a suicide bomber Feb. 14 rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 49 troopers and leaving the security established stunned.
In related news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed solidarity with Modi in the wake of the dastardly terror attack.
"To my dear friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, we stand with you, the security forces and the people of India following this heinous terrorist attack," Netanyahu said on Twitter.
"We send our condolences to the families of the victims," the Israeli leader added.
The international community led by the U.S. strongly denounced the Thursday strike by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed during which an operative of the group crashed a car bomb into a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.
President Donald Trump asked Pakistan to "end immediately" the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil and said that the attack strengthened "our resolve to bolster counter-terrorism cooperation and coordination between the US and India.”
