NEW DELHI (IANS) — The approval rating of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dropped around 17 points in over a month but there is still no good news for the Congress as satisfaction of voters with Rahul Gandhi has not shown any sign of improvements, according to the latest findings of CVOTER-IANS tracker.
In an all India survey carried out on April 18 with a sample size of 11,074, the net satisfaction level with the Prime Minister had dropped to 46.92 — a drop of 16.55 — from the peak in his popularity witnessed on March 7 when the net satisfaction level with him was 63.47.
The voters were asked if they were "very satisfied,” "satisfied to some extent" and "not satisfied with the PM at all.”
On April 18, in the second phase of polling, 50.65 percent of respondents said they were very much satisfied with Modi, while 26.13 percent said they were not satisfied at all.
But on March 7, 55.72 percent of respondents had said they were very satisfied and only 17 percent then said they were not happy with him.
Modi had gained from the air strike on Balakot terrorist camp on Feb. 26. But there has been a constant decline since.
On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi has struggled to get numbers in his favor as net satisfaction level with him was only 6.82 on April 18. Only 25.78 percent said they are very much satisfied with the Congress party president but 40.64 said they were not satisfied at all.
His net satisfaction rating has remained below 10 points since February 28 and has showed no improvement.
