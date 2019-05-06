NEW DELHI — A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rajiv Gandhi a "corrupt" politician, Congress president Rahul Gandhi May 5 criticized him for attacking his father and former Prime Minister who sacrificed his life for the country.
"Modiji, the battle is over. Your karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug," Gandhi tweeted.
Later, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also slammed Modi on Twitter: "The Prime Minister who insults martyrs by seeking vote in the name of their sacrifices yesterday crossed his limits by insulting the sacrifice of a noble man who gave his life for the country.
"The people of Amethi will reply as Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for them. Yes Modiji, the country never forgives cheating."
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's remarks came a day after Modi, at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, attacked their father calling him "Bhrashtachari No.1" (Corrupt No.1).
"Your father was termed 'Mr. Clean' by his courtiers but his life ended as Bhrashtachari No. 1," Modi said.
Modi's reaction came following Congress chief's incessant attacks on him regarding allegations of corruption in the Rafale jet deal.
The Congress party has demanded that Modi be barred from election campaigning for calling Rajiv Gandhi "corrupt.”
Senior Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid, Rajeev Shukla met the Election Commission May 6 to lodge a complaint against Modi.
"The comments of Prime Minister Modi about Rajiv Gandhi ji are serious in nature. The language he used is shameful, which cannot be uttered again," Singhvi told reporters outside the Nirvachan Bhavan, the EC headquarters.
"We have asked the commission officials to bar Modi ji from further campaigning this election."
Congress leaders on May 5 described Modi as a "sick man" and "psychopath" for attacking the former Prime Minister for electoral gains.
Singhvi said Rajiv Gandhi was given a clean chit by the Delhi High Court in the Bofors defense deal case in 2005 and later in 2018 by the Supreme Court.
He said Modi was violating laws everyday and he was not scared of the Constitution or the EC.
"Modi ji does not care about Indian culture and tradition. He is resorting to cheap politics."
Modi then challenged the Congress to fight the last two phases of polls for the honor of Rajiv Gandhi.
"Today I challenge Congress and 'namdar' family from this land to fight the coming Lok Sabha polls of Delhi, Punjab and Bhopal for the honor of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who faced corruption allegations over Bofors.
"I spoke one word about Rajiv Gandhi, and it appeared to have stung like a scorpion to them," said Modi while addressing a rally at Chaibasa of Jharkhand May 6.
