NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah Nov. 12 greeted the nation on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv, or birth anniversary, of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.
In a tweet, Modi said that this was a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Guru Nanak Dev's dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society.
"Today, on the very special occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, my greetings to everyone," Modi said.
Shah, on the other hand, said the Modi government was dedicated to the teachings and thoughts of Guru Nanak Dev.
"The first Guru of Sikh, Guru Nanak Dev, is a unique symbol of India's rich saint tradition. His teachings, thoughts and his resolve to serve humanity are an inspiration for us. The teachings of Guru Nanak Dev always inspire us to keep discrimination away from the human race," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.
He added that the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor was a true tribute to the first Sikh Guru.
The Kartarpur Corridor is a border corridor between Pakistan and India, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, where Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years of his life and is his final resting place.
Union Minister Rajnath Singh said the teaching of the Guru is an inspiration for people.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid their tributes.
"Today, our country is in a greater need for the voice of Guru Nanak Dev, who spreads light all over the world," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.
Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal also greeted people on the occasion.
"Guru Nanak Dev preached the idea of 'One God' (Ik Onkar) – oneness among all living beings. His preachings continue to guide us all," Baijal tweeted.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh paid tribute to the "great teacher who spread the message of humanity, peace, happiness and goodness through his life."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia also greeted the nation on the occasion.
The holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, was lit up Nov. 12 in festive spirit in Amritsar to mark the birth anniversary.
Fireworks display and millions of lights around the whole complex saw a sea of devotees turning up for the occasion.
Hundreds of devotees could be seen lined up since the morning of Nov. 12 to offer prayers at the Golden Temple.
Elsewhere in Punjab, gurdwaras wore a festive look on the occasion. Hundreds of people thronged various shrines in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and other towns.
The festival spirit could also be seen in Chandigarh and towns and cities in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.
To mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Nov. 10 announced his government's decision to install a chair in the name of the first Sikh Guru in 11 universities, including one in Iran.
The chief minister made the announcement at a function held at the Punjab Technical University in the presence of representatives from all the 11 universities, of which seven are in Punjab.
The chairs proposed by the state government would be established in Punjabi University (Patiala), IK Gujral PTU (Jalandhar-Kapurthala), Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (Bathinda), Lovely Professional University (Phagwara), Chandigarh University (Gharuan), Chitkara University (Rajpura), Akal University (Talwandi Sabo), ITM University (Gwalior), RDKF University (Bhopal), JIS University (West Bengal) and University of Religion (Iran).
The chairs will be entrusted with the task of conducting research on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak, Amarinder Singh said.
The event was held to honor and award “400 Nanak Naam Leva” prominent Punjabis from around the world for their remarkable contribution in various fields.
The chief minister expressed happiness at seeing Punjabis making the state and the country proud with their achievements.
Amarinder Singh urged the Punjabis to remember their roots at all times and join his government in helping revive the state and create opportunities for the progress of its youth, who had the power and the inclination to work but lacked opportunities.
"Let us all join hands to give them those opportunities," he said.
Pointing out that it was the responsibility of the present generation to ensure the development of the next, the chief minister urged the visiting Punjabis to do their bit by making the youth aware of their duties.
A real Sikh would always listen to the 'baani' of the guru, he said, calling upon the visitors to spread the 'baani' among their children, whichever part of the world they live in.
Seeking their help in rebuilding Punjab, the chief minister asked prominent Punjabi personalities from around the world to become a part of the campaign to work together to restore the state, which had suffered double partition, to its pristine glory.
He pointed to the depleting ground water table to warn that, as per assessments, Punjab was likely to turn into a desert in the next 25 years.
"We have to prevent that from happening," he said, adding that the real tribute to Guru Nanak Dev would be to preserve the natural resources for future generations and to make Punjab a clean, green and pollution-free state.
Amarinder Singh also took note of the problem of environmental pollution resulting from stubble burning, and urged all to collectively spread the message of the first Sikh Guru of "Pavan Guru, Pani Pita, Maata Dharat."
The practice of burning paddy straw was affecting the health of all people, including the farmers of Punjab, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.