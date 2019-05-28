NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah held a marathon meeting March 28 to discuss crucial aspects of the new government and the likely allocation of ministerial berths.
The meeting comes two days ahead of the swearing-in of the new government. It was not clear immediately as to what transpired between them, but possibly they discussed the formation of the Council of Ministers.
The meeting, which lasted around five hours, also assumes significance as there is buzz in the political circles that Shah may join the government.
All eyes are now on the Council of Ministers, with several names doing the rounds.
Sources in the BJP said senior party leaders Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Suresh Prabhu, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Maneka Gandhi and J.P. Nadda are likely to retain Cabinet berths.
Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Akali Dal and Ram Vilas Paswan of LJP are also likely to be inducted in the Modi Cabinet.
They said many new and young faces may join the government as junior ministers while some of former ministers of state can be retained.
Sources said that around 65 leaders may take oath of office and secrecy along with Prime Minister Modi.
