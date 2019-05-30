NEW DELHI — Narendra Modi was sworn in for a second term as India’s prime minister May 30 after an overwhelming election victory for his Hindu nationalist party in a country of 1.3 billion people seeking swift economic change.
President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to Modi and his Cabinet ministers.
Missing from the new Cabinet were former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who stepped aside for health reasons.
(India-West adds: At least two Indian Americans attended the swearing-in ceremony: Silicon Valley pioneer and venture capitalist Venktesh Shukla and Punjabi American activist Sukhi Chahal posted their invitations to social media.
Chahal, who was invited by BJP President Amit Shah, told India-West he hoped to “work with the new government to resolve the NRI Punjabi diaspora’s outstanding issues.”
Last month, in a long-awaited move,the Indian government abolished its longstanding practice of not issuing travel documents to those who had gained U.S. residency via an asylum claim.
Shukla said on Facebook that he received a “surprise invitation” on May 28 morning and had two hours to decide whether to take the next flight to New Delhi. Family and friends “nudged me to jump on the plane right away. So here I am,” he said from New Delhi.)
The portfolios of the Cabinet ministers were expected to be announced later May 30. They include new appointee Amit Shah, who has headed Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party as president since 2014.
In the recent elections, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party won 303 seats in the 542-member lower house of Parliament, giving him huge authority.
However, he faces immense challenges including a slowing economy, high 6.2% unemployment and low agricultural prices that have hurt farmers.
The opposition Congress party, which had dominated Indian politics since the country won independence from Britain in 1947, was reduced to 52 seats. Its key leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, attended the ceremony at the presidential palace.
The ceremony was attended by several South Asian and Southeast Asian leaders as part of Modi’s effort to build economic partnerships in the region.
Modi did not invite Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, signifying that tense relations continue between the nuclear-armed rivals.
Modi has been demanding an end to Pakistan’s support for insurgent groups which attack Indian forces and installations in disputed Kashmir. Pakistan says it provides only moral and diplomatic support to these groups.
Modi invited then-Pakistani Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, for his swearing-in ceremony in 2014. But hostility between the two nations, which have fought three wars since winning independence from Britain in 1947, has not eased in the past five years.
Those attending the My 30 ceremony included Thai envoy Grisada Boonrach, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Bangladesh President Mohammed Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Mauritius President Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Myanmar President Win Myint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.