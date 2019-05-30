Newly sworn-in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center right) poses for a group photograph with the President of India Ram Nath Kovind (center left) and regional leaders after taking the oath of office at the President house in New Delhi on May 30. Modi was the first of more than 50 cabinet ministers and deputy ministers to take the oath of office at the presidential palace in front of 8,000 people including South Asian leaders, Bollywood stars and leading political figures. (Prakash Singh/AFP/Getty Images)