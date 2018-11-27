ISLAMABAD — Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to Pakistan for the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation summit, a senior Foreign Office official said Nov. 27, raising hopes of a possible thaw in bilateral relations amidst the goodwill over the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.
Pakistani newspaper Dawn quoted Foreign Office spokesman Mohammed Faisal as saying this while speaking at the Kashmir Conference here.
Faisal recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his first address after taking power, had said that if India took one step forward, Pakistan would take two.
The SAARC Summit, which was to be held in Pakistan in 2016, was cancelled after India boycotted the event, triggering a pullout by Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Bhutan.
Faisal said Khan had expressed Pakistan's openness to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue with India.
"We fought wars with India, relations cannot be fixed quickly," Faisal said.
The decision to extend an invite to Modi for the SAARC comes at a time when the two countries have broken the ice with a decision to build the Kartarpur Corridor for visa-free travel for Sikh pilgrims to visit gurdwaras in Pakistan.
While the ground-breaking ceremony on the Indian side was held Nov. 26, the Pakistan will complete the formality in Lahore Nov. 28 at a function in which Khan will participate.
The SAARC Summit has been the casualty of strained ties between India and Pakistan after the Pathankot terror attack in 2016 which New Delhi blamed on elements from Pakistan.
Since then, there has been no high-level contact between the two sides. A Foreign Ministerial level meeting in September on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York was cancelled by India one day after it was announced.
The Foreign Office spokesman said the Kartarpur Corridor, which will facilitate travel for Indian Sikhs to a Sikh religious site in Pakistan, will be inaugurated Nov. 28 and is expected to be completed within six months.
He added that Indian media had been invited to cover the inauguration ceremony.
"In this century, diplomacy has completely changed," he said. "Now policies are made based on citizens' emotions and wishes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.