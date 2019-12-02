CHENNAI — At least 25 people have died in recent monsoon rains that inundated low-lying areas in Tamil Nadu, and hundreds more have been evacuated to relief camps, the state government said Dec. 2.
Heavy rain toppled a wall in the city of Coimbatore, killing 17 people, and eight others have died in various other rain-related incidents since Nov. 29, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.
Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, K. Palaniswami, convened an emergency Cabinet meeting and ordered officials to monitor reservoirs.
Government hydrologist Subramani in the state capital, Chennai, said the city’s reservoirs, which were bone dry during a drought last summer, had reached half their capacity — enough water to supply the city of 10 million for six months.
He said that “everything is under control” in Chennai.
A monsoon in Tamil Nadu in 2015 killed more than 250 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.