Commuters make their way on a waterlogged road following heavy rainfalls in Patna on Sept. 30. At least 100 people have died in northern India over the last three days in unusually heavy late monsoon rains which have submerged streets, hospital wards and houses. Dozens of boats were pressed into service on streets overflowing with gushing rain water in Patna, the capital of the eastern state of Bihar, after torrential downpours far stronger the normal. (Sachin Kumar/AFP/Getty Images)